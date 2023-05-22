What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series

What's Brewing - Downtown Concert Series
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee is taking place this weekend!

This free concert at Cascades Park is being headlined by the hails.

It’s this Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater.

The Hails are a Florida native indie band that formed in college.

For more information, you can visit their website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
TPD responded to a fatal crash involving a bicycle early Saturday morning.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash on E. Tennessee Street
Briona Gonzalez, right, and her family are grieving the loss of her two-month-old baby Zahir...
Bainbridge community calls for traffic light after infant killed in car crash
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County

Latest News

What's Brewing - Downtown Concert Series
What's Brewing - Downtown Concert Series
TMH hosts 16th annual baby & family fair
First Tee Tallahassee host World Golf Hall of Famer
It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22