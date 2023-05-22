What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee is taking place this weekend!

This free concert at Cascades Park is being headlined by the hails.

It’s this Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater.

The Hails are a Florida native indie band that formed in college.

For more information, you can visit their website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.