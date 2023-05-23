2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchel County crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School senior.(WTOC)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MITCHEL COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash Monday evening that killed two and injured three.

A Nissan was traveling South along Georgia 122 around 8:11 p.m. when it hydroplaned causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to GSP.

GSP said the vehicle spun counterclockwise sliding South into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Kia driven by a Cairo High School student.

The front end of the Kia hit the right rear passenger’s side of the Nissan causing the Kia’s driver to lose control of the vehicle and drive into the East ditch of Georgia 112, according to GSP.

The Kia’s driver, 18-year-old Montana Carroll, and the Nissan’s passenger, 24-year-old Max Battensby, were killed on the scene.

The 24-year-old Nissan driver, 20-year-old and 17-year-old Kia’s passengers were taken to the hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Montana Carroll lost her life just days before graduation. Cairo High School will have a balloon release ceremony on Wednesday and students will honor her at the graduation Friday night.

