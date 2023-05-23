28-year-old visitor dies at Glacier National Park, officials say

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (Gray News) – A 28-year-old woman visiting Glacier National Park died Monday after officials said she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek.

According to the National Park Service, the woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders. She was pulled out of the water by the bystanders, who immediately began performing CPR and sent people to contact rangers and call 911.

NPS staff responded to the incident, along with several other agencies.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene near the creek.

The woman’s body was carried out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then taken to funeral services.

Glacier Park staff thanked all first responders as well as the bystanders who attempted to save the woman.

The park staff also said they extend their deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

