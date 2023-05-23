Local NAACP weighs in on travel advisory against Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The NAACP recently issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature.

The organization warns people of color and those in minority communities against traveling to the state in a letter released on Saturday. A portion of it reads, “The State of Florida has criminalized protests, restricted the ability of educators to teach African-American history, and engaged in a blatant war against diversity and inclusion.”

The organization also referenced voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, and the AP African-American Studies course that was blocked by Governor DeSantis earlier this year.

“It’s not a formal boycott,” said NAACP Tallahassee Branch President Mutaqee Akbar. “Before you spend your money here, before you vacation here, before you plan your next conference here, just understand that these laws are in place.”

Press secretary for Governor DeSantis, Jeremy Redfern, responded to the advisory in a statement:

“As Governor DeSantis announced last week, Florida is seeing record-breaking tourism. This is nothing more than a stunt.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.