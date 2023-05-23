Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 23

By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Radar active for some this evening with showers and storms at times. Heavy rain is expected with the strongest storms. Wednesday will be the last day with showers and storms before better weather moves in.

Behind the front, much cooler air will be in place. Highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

Watch the attached video for more on the changing weather pattern.

