Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 23

By Rob Nucatola
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Another day of scattered showers.

Really humid, and the temperatures will be impacted by the showers. Wednesday is still on the soggy side, but drying is trying for Thursday and beyond.

