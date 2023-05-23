Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 23

By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day of the scattered showers. Really humid, and the temperatures will be impacted by the showers. Wednesday is still on the soggy side, but drying is trying for Thursday and beyond.

Watch the attached video for the latest rain chances for your area.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piggly Wiggly
TPD investigates shooting at Piggly Wiggly; one person injured
A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-10 Saturday evening.
Tallahassee man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Gadsden Co. Saturday
12-year-old Toby Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
12-year-old boy found dead in Tallahassee hours after reported missing on his bike
55-year-old Perry woman arrested for drug trafficking
55-year-old Perry woman arrested for drug trafficking
School start time changes raise questions
School start time changes raise questions

Latest News

Another day with scattered showers and storms.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 22
Heavy rain and localized flooding through early Thursday.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
Heavy rain and localized flooding through early Thursday.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22
It will be a rain and storm filled start to the work week.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 22