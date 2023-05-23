Semi-truck fire shuts down Mahan Drive and I-10 Exit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mahan Drive and exit 209A on Interstate 10 have been shut down after a semi-truck caught fire just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck driver stopped traveling eastbound Monday evening after the trailer of his vehicle caught fire, FHP public information officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said.

Troopers first closed eastbound lanes on Mahan Drive near Apex Drive but soon closed westbound lanes, too, after smoke billowed across the roadway, according to the PIO. Westbound lanes have since reopened.

The truck driver safely moved the truck away from the trailer and was not injured, she said.

Troopers also shut down I-10 exit 209-A in response to the fire, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.