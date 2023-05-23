Semi-truck fire shuts down Mahan Drive and I-10 Exit

The driver was not injured, but FHP said smoke obstructed views of the roadway
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
By Chasity Maynard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mahan Drive and exit 209A on Interstate 10 have been shut down after a semi-truck caught fire just before 8 p.m. Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck driver stopped traveling eastbound Monday evening after the trailer of his vehicle caught fire, FHP public information officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said.

Troopers first closed eastbound lanes on Mahan Drive near Apex Drive but soon closed westbound lanes, too, after smoke billowed across the roadway, according to the PIO. Westbound lanes have since reopened.

The truck driver safely moved the truck away from the trailer and was not injured, she said.

Troopers also shut down I-10 exit 209-A in response to the fire, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

