Something Good - Family reaches donation goal for service dog

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday we introduced you to Korbin Ashling, a 7-year-old Tallahassee boy who was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago. His family was $7,000 shy of the $18,000 needed to bring home Sadie a service dog that Korbin matched with through an agency in North Carolina.

Well, you all delivered!

Korbin’s family surpassed their goal!

