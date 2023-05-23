Something Good - Family reaches donation goal for service dog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday we introduced you to Korbin Ashling, a 7-year-old Tallahassee boy who was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago. His family was $7,000 shy of the $18,000 needed to bring home Sadie a service dog that Korbin matched with through an agency in North Carolina.

Well, you all delivered!

Korbin’s family surpassed their goal!

