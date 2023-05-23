What’s Brewing - Sci-Turday Event

What's Brewing - Sci-Turday Event
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids this weekend - check out the challenger learning center!

This Saturday, May 27, you and your kids can discover the science and history of video games, then apply your gaming skills in a Nintendo Switch tournament on the big screen.

Tickets are $10.

