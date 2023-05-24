LIVE EVENT: Florida Gov. DeSantis discusses presidential run on Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The same day he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president, Governor Ron DeSantis is discussing his campaign with Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk.

You can listen to the live audio-only Twitter Spaces appearance at the link below.

Gov. DeSantis now in his second term had been the focus of immense speculation ahead of the announcement. Trips to Iowa, New Hampshire, and international visits including to Japan and South Korea, fanned the flames in recent months.

I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023

Before leading the state of Florida, DeSantis served as a U.S. Navy JAG officer and later was elected to Congress representing Florida’s Sixth District for three terms.

The Governor was reelected in 2022 by nearly a 20% margin.

