LIVE EVENT: Florida Gov. DeSantis discusses presidential run on Twitter

DeSantis to announce presidential bid on Elon Musk owned Twitter
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The same day he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president, Governor Ron DeSantis is discussing his campaign with Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk.

Gov. DeSantis now in his second term had been the focus of immense speculation ahead of the announcement. Trips to Iowa, New Hampshire, and international visits including to Japan and South Korea, fanned the flames in recent months.

Before leading the state of Florida, DeSantis served as a U.S. Navy JAG officer and later was elected to Congress representing Florida’s Sixth District for three terms.

The Governor was reelected in 2022 by nearly a 20% margin.

