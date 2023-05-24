Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers

Shoppers and employees are no longer allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala due to a sinkhole in the parking lot.
By WCJB Staff, Emma Delamo and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A sinkhole in a Florida shopping center parking lot is causing major disruptions for customers and workers.

WCJB reports shoppers and employees are not allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe located in the Gaitway Plaza in Ocala.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Saturday morning.

The general contractor in charge of repairing the sinkhole said the storm drain was damaged, which caused water to leak out the sides, slowly creating a sinkhole when the pipe collapsed.

He also said the hole measures about 30 feet wide and 18 feet deep.

Ocala officials said property management will fix the sinkhole since it is on private property once a repair plan has been submitted for the city to approve.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks, according to WCJB.

The drivers on the roads near the parking lot are unaffected by the sinkhole, but crews are closely monitoring it.

The Vitamin Shoppe is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Piggly Wiggly
TPD investigates shooting at Piggly Wiggly; one person injured
Scott Maddox sentenced to five years in prison
Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox released from federal prison camp
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation

Latest News

Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court
An Omaha, Nebraska, neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: Neighborhood split over peacock conundrum