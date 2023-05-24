Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 24

Cooler and brighter skies ahead for the Holiday Weekend.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last push of showers and storms are sliding through the area. The general trend is less cloudiness and lower shower chances as we head into late evening.

A frontal boundary will continue to work south ushering in a cooler and more comfortable air mass. Lows tonight in the 60s.

Tomorrow is looking to be the start of a nice stretch of weather. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s heading into Memorial Day Weekend. Overnight temps will fall into the 60s and even upper 50s at times for some.

Memorial Day and into next week the warmth (90s) return along with the muggy air.

Catch all of this and more in the attached video.

