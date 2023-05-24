Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 24

One more day of showers & clouds before a brighter end to the week.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 1 more day with shower chances and still some humid conditions. The best chances for the most showers will be to the South. Some drier and cooler air tries to get here by tomorrow and it is going to want to stick around into the upcoming weekend.

Watch the attached video for the breakdown of it all.

One more day of showers & clouds before a brighter end to the week.
