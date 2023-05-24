Something Good - Congrats, Jordan Lindsay!

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, a chance to brag on one of our favorite visitors in the newsroom.

Jordan Lindsay graduating from Pre-K today at Community Leadership Academy. Jordan won the joyful award! We think that’s perfect for him! He brings a lot of joy and laughter to our newsroom.

Jordan is the son of our executive producer James and his wife Jaime. Congratulations, Jordan!

