What’s Brewing - 25th Artopia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s largest charity art auction is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month!

Artopia is on Saturday, June 24, at the Donald Tucker Center at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the best local and regional artists donate their artwork.

The event benefits the Big Bend Cares.

Visit Tucker Civic Center’s website for more information.

