What’s Brewing - 25th Artopia

Tallahassee’s largest charity art auction is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month!
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s largest charity art auction is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month!

Artopia is on Saturday, June 24, at the Donald Tucker Center at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the best local and regional artists donate their artwork.

The event benefits the Big Bend Cares.

Visit Tucker Civic Center’s website for more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Piggly Wiggly
TPD investigates shooting at Piggly Wiggly; one person injured
Scott Maddox sentenced to five years in prison
Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox released from federal prison camp
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Tallahassee’s largest charity art auction is celebrating its 25th anniversary next month!
What's Brewing - 25th Artopia
One more day of showers & clouds before a brighter end to the week.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 24
Something Good - Congrats, Jordan Lindsay!
Something Good - Congrats, Jordan Lindsay!