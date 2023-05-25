Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
City Walk looks for new building amid fire safety dispute with city

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Jeff Bridges tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his...
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help