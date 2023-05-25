Jacob Breman of Community Christian School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What was supposed to be a regular end-of-the-year meeting for Community Christian School Teacher Jacob Breman turned out to be anything but.

Instead, Breman learned he was the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month award.

The math and science teacher said he was shocked to learn he had earned the honor. A student nominated him, noting his patience, humor, and love of science made learning tons of fun.

“When I hear them say such nice things I wonder, did I remember all those moments that were hard or I was frustrated?,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to know there are some good thing that come across in the classroom.”

Breman said no teacher achieves success alone, and he’s thankful for the village of support he has at CCS.

