Jacob Breman of Community Christian School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

Jacob Breman of Community Christian School is teacher of the month for May.
Jacob Breman of Community Christian School is teacher of the month for May.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What was supposed to be a regular end-of-the-year meeting for Community Christian School Teacher Jacob Breman turned out to be anything but.

Instead, Breman learned he was the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month award.

The math and science teacher said he was shocked to learn he had earned the honor. A student nominated him, noting his patience, humor, and love of science made learning tons of fun.

“When I hear them say such nice things I wonder, did I remember all those moments that were hard or I was frustrated?,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to know there are some good thing that come across in the classroom.”

Breman said no teacher achieves success alone, and he’s thankful for the village of support he has at CCS.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
City Walk looks for new building amid fire safety dispute with city

Latest News

School start time changes raise questions
School start time changes raise questions
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
‘My motto is every child is a winner’: Camilla teacher retires after over 7 decade career
John G Riley Elementary School
Student at Riley Elementary found with BB gun
Deby Vargas is the latest winner of WCTV and Envision Credit Union's Teacher of the Month award!
Deby Vargas of George W. Munroe Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’