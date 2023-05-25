NOAA announces 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year.

This is the first time since 2015 that NOAA is not forecasting above-average hurricane activity for the season, which stretches from June 1 to November 30.

For the 2023 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 12 to 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

This forecast is on-par with many other prominent hurricane forecasting institutions, including Colorado State University, The Weather Company, and Accuweather.

2023 hurricane season forecasts. (WCTV)

Listed below are the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season names:

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names (WCTV)

There are six lists of names used in rotation and re-cycled every six years, meaning the 2023 list will be used again in 2029. Names are removed from the list if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate. For the 2023 list, Harvey and Irma have been replaced by Harold and Idalia.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed throughout hurricane season on-air, online with our Hurricane Headquarters tab, and on your mobile devices via the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.