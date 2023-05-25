Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the hotel’s hallway.(Pismo Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

