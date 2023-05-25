Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today should start the nice run of weather that likely lasts all weekend and into next week.

Drier air is wrapping around some energy off the Carolina Coast and coming our way on some NE & N breezes. This means more sunshine to mix with the clouds, lower (almost zero) rain chances, and very pleasant feeling weather.

Lows can dip into the 50s. Highs in the low-mid 80s (and some spots over the next few afternoons won’t get even that warm).

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.