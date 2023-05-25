Tallahassee women planning plus size consignment sale

“Just finding clothes in plus sizes is a struggle, especially at a good price,” organizer says
By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two women are organizing what may be Tallahassee’s first plus-size pop-up consignment sale.

Nella Dickens says this is her answer to years of frustration trying to find affordable plus-size clothing.

“I’ve always been plus size my whole life, up and down,” Dickens said. “Just finding clothes in plus sizes is a struggle, especially at a good price.”

Dickens and Heather Bas are accepting plus-size items for both women and men.

“I’ve never been able to find anything in my size at a consignment store. You can find some things in some of the retail stores but an idea like this, I haven’t found anything, so I am very excited to bring it to this community,” Dickens said.

Registration for those who’d like to sell clothing ends this Friday.

The pop-up consignment sale is set for next weekend, June 2, 3 and 4 at Maclay School.

“You’re not going to come in here and find a size 8, this is a true plus-size... you’re going to find size 14 and up. There is no cap,” Dickens said.

Any clothing not sold or reclaimed will be donated to clothes closets at Bethel AME Church and Living Harvest.

