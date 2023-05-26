‘I miss my boy:’ A heartbroken family thanks officers and neighbors for searching for their 12-year-old boy

The parents of 12-year-old Tobey Wells are still in shock, but wanted to take the time to thank...
The parents of 12-year-old Tobey Wells are still in shock, but wanted to take the time to thank first responders and their neighbors.(Jackie Wells)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is still in shock, just days after losing 12-year-old Tobey Wells in a bike accident.

Tallahassee Police reported Wells missing around midnight Saturday, last seen on his bike. Officers later confirmed he had passed away.

On Thursday, the family spoke to WCTV, asking to share a message of thanks to the community.

Tobey’s father, Robert Wells, leafed through a souvenir photo book of a Dolphin encounter experience the family had enjoyed just a week earlier when they were on vacation in Cancun. In one photo, his son is face to face with a dolphin, showing off a gleaming smile.

“He got to swim with the dolphins and get on a pirate ship. He’s just a happy 12-year-old,” the father said.

Wells is trying to comprehend a tragic sequence that began Friday afternoon. He said he thought Tobey may have been frustrated with some schoolwork.

“He left a note on his computer that he was running away, and not to look for him. He would come home when he was ready,” Wells said.

They called police. Officers immediately began to search the surrounding area, eventually including K9 and aerial crews too, Wells said.

And even though the family had moved into their Canopy neighborhood home just days earlier, neighbors stepped up to help, joining the search. One neighbor, he said, hopped on an ATV to search the nearby woods.

“Just the response by the police force and the neighborhood here. All the people here in Canopy,” he said. “It’s the only reason I wanted to do this, to thank them. They made an unbearable situation a little bit better.”

As the family mourns, they remain thankful for the village around them.

“It just restores your faith in humanity, that there are so many good people out there.”

A family friend established a GoFundMe page to help the family during this difficult time.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
City Walk looks for new building amid fire safety dispute with city

Latest News

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
Social media key to 2024 presidential campaign
There are still seats available for veterans interested in going on the return of Honor Flight...
WCTV announces donation challenge for Honor Flight Tallahassee fundraiser
Paul Patchin surveys the remains of his burned mobile home at Lake Bradford Estates on March...
‘Unlivable,’ ‘Unaffordable,’ ‘Unsanitary’: A home lost, a hedge fund found
How social media and DeSantis may shape 2024 race
Paul Patchin pulls a mirror out of the wreckage of his burned mobile home at Lake Bradford...
A Home Lost