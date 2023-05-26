NEW: ‘It was a very scary situation’; TPD gives update on ambush, shooting at Tom Brown Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Friday morning news conference the Tallahassee Police Department walked through an updated timeline on Thursday night’s ambush and shooting at Tom Brown Park.

Deputy Chief Jason Laursen released new details about a male and female suspect officers encountered at the scene, including that they were a known potential threat to law enforcement.

Laursen said the incident started earlier in the day, with TPD special investigations on a narcotics call, when a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Durrell Lee, ran away. Hours later, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a call about a suspect with a gun in Tom Brown Park. Laursen said seven officers and one Leon County deputy responded to the park.

Upon making contact with Lee, another man known to police was spotted, along with a woman. Laursen said Lee was taken into custody, the second man was detained and later released, and the woman walked away from the scene then reportedly reemerged with a rifle. Laursen said she began firing, officers shot back, she was hit and later died. TPD said her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

During the news conference, Laursen referenced the notable tension on body camera footage he reviewed as the officers were responding.

“Very harrowing. From what I have seen on the body cam footage it was very harrowing for the officers, they were in fear definitely and it was a very scary situation,” Laursen said.

WCTV’s Staci Inez asked whether the body camera footage will be released publicly at some point. Laursen confirmed it will be, after consultation with the State Attorney’s office.

Laursen confirmed all TPD officers and the Leon County deputy involved have been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

Lee is facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking a barbiturate drug, trafficking amphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, and possession of paraphernalia.

