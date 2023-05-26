Organizations sue Florida over new voter registration law

New Florida voter law draws NAACP lawsuit
By Cody Butler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida State Capitol Bureau) - Several organizations, including the NAACP, Equal Ground and Florida for Voters of Tomorrow are suing the state over Florida’s new election law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week.

The law does several things, which include having organizations register with the state every other year, increasing fines for violations and having them give receipts for registrations.

“It essentially makes it harder for us to be able to reach the people we’ve been actively working with to register them to vote,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark, Equal Ground director.

Equal Ground helps educate people in underserved communities, which includes registering people to vote.

Burney-Clark called the new law voter suppression.

“If we can’t connect with folks in our own community in order to register them to vote, we know voter registration is going to go down,” Burney-Clark said.

Florida for Voters of Tomorrow President Jayden D’Onofrio said these third-party organizations are important in reaching people where they are.

“Because what we see is a lack of outreach to youth and younger voters by the state for voter registration,” D’Onofrio said.

Representative Michelle Salzman said she’s noticed there are problems when people register to vote at events across the state, only those problems aren’t found until election day.

“I can tell you dozens of times personally where I was standing outside sign waving, and people would be and they would leave very upset,” Rep. Salzman, (R) Escambia County said.

The Escambia County Republican said this law is aimed at helping keep Florida elections secure.

“This is one of the most sacred rights we have as United States citizens and we should be taking that seriously,” Salzman said.

Burney-Clark says she agrees elections need to be secure, but she’d like to see lawmakers work with county election supervisors instead.

The new law also requires agencies to communicate more to keep voter rolls updated and clarify absentee voting rules.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
Tallahassee police officers shot at during ambush-style attack at Tom Brown Park
NOAA releases their 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook.
NOAA announces 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook
The parents of 12-year-old Tobey Wells are still in shock, but wanted to take the time to thank...
‘I miss my boy:’ A heartbroken family thanks officers and neighbors for searching for their 12-year-old boy
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support

Latest News

A May 26 screenshot of Bill Schafer's LinkedIn shows his title as Fire Chief at Cairo Fire...
Cairo Fire Chief arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
WCTV Special Series: It’s Our Honor salutes veterans, highlights local heroes
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park
TPD officers and LCSO deputy ambush during arrest at Tom Brown Park