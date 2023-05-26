Something Good - FSU School of Communications donates gear to rural Mississippi students

Something Good - FSU school of communications donates gear to rural Mississippi students
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State School of Communications is donating 11 HD cameras to students in rural Mississippi to help them work on documentary-style projects.

The school has a long-standing relationship with that community, the same area where Emmett Till was lynched in the 1950s.

Each summer, those students learn about Till and work on film projects related to Till’s story.

FSU says the gift will allow them to tell local stories even more often.

