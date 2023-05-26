Tallahassee police working large scene at Tom Brown Park

All entrances to the park are blocked off and multiple police vehicles are in the area.
Many Tallahassee Police squad cars at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Many Tallahassee Police squad cars at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26, 2023.(Ryan Carl/WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police were working a “large incident” at Tom Brown Park late Thursday night, according to a watch commander for the Tallahassee Police Department.

WCTV received several reports of a large police presence near the park around 11:30 p.m. The watch commander who answered the phone said they were on their way to the scene to get more information, but could not provide details immediately. The watch commander said police were working to “get the situation under control” and were working on locating “suspects.” There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident or if anyone was injured.

As of 12 a.m. Friday, police had all entrances to the park barricaded and a police unit with flashing lights was visible in the interior of the park, according to a WCTV photographer that responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available. However, we are working to get more information Please check back for updates.

