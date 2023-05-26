WCTV announces donation challenge for Honor Flight Tallahassee fundraiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout the month of May, WCTV has been working with Honor Flight Tallahassee to raise money to help send local veterans on next year’s whirlwind trip to the Nation’s Capital.

Now, we’re looking to kick things up a notch by matching $1,500 in donations down the home stretch.

During Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4, Ben and Katie Kaplan introduced the fundraising incentive. What started out as an initial goal of $8,000 to send eight veterans on the trip now stands at nearly $10,000.

WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser

With the newly-announced match, it could be nearing $3,000 by the time the hour-long It’s Our Honor special broadcast airs on Memorial Day at 4 p.m.

However, the fundraising match isn’t the only surprise in store.

Tallahassee’s Challenger Learning Center will broadcast Monday’s special newscast dedicated to this year’s Honor Flight live on the IMAX!

It is free of charge, and veterans and guardians who attended this year’s Honor Flight will be treated to free popcorn if they wear their t-shirts from the trip.

