WCTV announces donation challenge for Honor Flight Tallahassee fundraiser

‘It’s Our Honor’ is a cumulation of stories from Honor Flight Tallahassee that have been airing all month long
WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser.
By Katie Kaplan and Ben Kaplan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout the month of May, WCTV has been working with Honor Flight Tallahassee to raise money to help send local veterans on next year’s whirlwind trip to the Nation’s Capital.

Now, we’re looking to kick things up a notch by matching $1,500 in donations down the home stretch.

During Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4, Ben and Katie Kaplan introduced the fundraising incentive. What started out as an initial goal of $8,000 to send eight veterans on the trip now stands at nearly $10,000.

WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser
WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser

With the newly-announced match, it could be nearing $3,000 by the time the hour-long It’s Our Honor special broadcast airs on Memorial Day at 4 p.m.

However, the fundraising match isn’t the only surprise in store.

Tallahassee’s Challenger Learning Center will broadcast Monday’s special newscast dedicated to this year’s Honor Flight live on the IMAX!

It is free of charge, and veterans and guardians who attended this year’s Honor Flight will be treated to free popcorn if they wear their t-shirts from the trip.

To donate, click here.

To watch our coverage so far, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
City Walk looks for new building amid fire safety dispute with city

Latest News

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
Social media key to 2024 presidential campaign
WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser
WCTV announces donation match for It's Our Honor Fundraiser.
Paul Patchin surveys the remains of his burned mobile home at Lake Bradford Estates on March...
‘Unlivable,’ ‘Unaffordable,’ ‘Unsanitary’: A home lost, a hedge fund found
How social media and DeSantis may shape 2024 race