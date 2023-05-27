1 dead in Valdosta shooting, officials open investigation

The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital by Emergency...
The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 900 block of Barack Obama Boulevard on Saturday at 3:17 a.m.

According to officials, when officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

VPD detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are reportedly actively processing evidence and conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Valdosta Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091. Tips can also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

