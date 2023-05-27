Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 27

A 10-out-of-10 type of holiday weekend! Comfortable with sunshine continuing. But there is something to watch out for this weekend!
By Austin Lowe and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beautiful holiday weekend with temperatures a little bit cooler than average and of course the humidity is noticeably low as well. We remain clear heading into the overnight hours and temperatures falling into the 50s.

Another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine for your Sunday highs in the mid 80s.

Monday, a very small chance for an isolated shower across the big bend in South Georgia but most places should remain dry and mostly sunny. Chance of rain 20% high temperatures nearing 90.

Midweek temperatures return to near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

It will not be until late next week that we see better rain chances, and still so far out that could change.

Watch the attached video to plan your outdoor holiday weekend activities.

