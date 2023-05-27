Chilled Cucumber Soup recipe

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to cook chilled cucumber soup.

Ingredients:

  • 2 English cucumbers, divided
  • 1 shallot
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup +3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 pepperoncini peppers
  • 2 oz feta cheese
  • 1 (4 oz) tandoori flatbread

Steps:

  1. Slice each cucumber in half (reserve one-half piece). Coarsely chop remaining three-halves cucumbers, shallot, and dill. Juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Add to blender: chopped cucumbers, dill, lemon juice, garlic, buttermilk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 cup oil. Blend 1–2 minutes until smooth. Chill cucumber mixture 1 hour (or overnight).
  2. Finely chop reserved one-half cucumber and pepperoncini; crumble feta. Preheat oven to 300°F. Cut flatbread into 1/2-inch pieces; toss with 2 tablespoons oil. Place on baking sheet and bake 18–20 minutes until crisp; set aside.
  3. Divide soup between 6 small serving bowls. Top evenly with croutons, pepperoncini, feta, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; serve.

