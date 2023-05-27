Chilled Cucumber Soup recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to cook chilled cucumber soup.

Ingredients:

2 English cucumbers, divided

1 shallot

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 lemon

2 cloves garlic

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, divided

1/4 cup +3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 pepperoncini peppers

2 oz feta cheese

1 (4 oz) tandoori flatbread

Steps:

Slice each cucumber in half (reserve one-half piece). Coarsely chop remaining three-halves cucumbers, shallot, and dill. Juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Add to blender: chopped cucumbers, dill, lemon juice, garlic, buttermilk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 cup oil. Blend 1–2 minutes until smooth. Chill cucumber mixture 1 hour (or overnight). Finely chop reserved one-half cucumber and pepperoncini; crumble feta. Preheat oven to 300°F. Cut flatbread into 1/2-inch pieces; toss with 2 tablespoons oil. Place on baking sheet and bake 18–20 minutes until crisp; set aside. Divide soup between 6 small serving bowls. Top evenly with croutons, pepperoncini, feta, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; serve.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.