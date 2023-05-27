Deadly crash on West Tennessee Street kills a pedestrian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

TPD tweeted about the crash around 4:30 a.m. stating that it happened on West Tennessee Street near Lukeman Lane.

According to TPD, the pedestrian involved in the crash died due to his injuries.

No further information was released. This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

All eastbound lanes of W. Tennessee Street from Tennessee Capital Boulevard to Capital Circle are closed as officers investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/OFt5x9Hthu — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 27, 2023

