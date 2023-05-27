Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny, seasonably cool and pleasant for Saturday. High temperatures will reach near 80. Staying cool overnight tonight into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday will shape up very similarly to Saturday with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 80s. We will see upper 80s return by Monday.

Rain chances are very low today and tomorrow with only a stray shower possible. An isolated shower or two is possible on Monday.

The 90s return later next week and so do the better rain chances.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

