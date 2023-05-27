Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges at Tom Brown Park moments before a shootout between law enforcement and a woman was denied bond in Leon County Court Saturday morning.

35-year-old Durrell Lee made his first appearance in court this morning and was assigned a public defender, court records show.

The judge also granted the State’s request for pre-trial detention.

The State Attorney’s Office filed a notice to seek harsher penalties in this case, arguing Lee is a habitual felony offender.

In that notice, prosecutors include details about the initial traffic stop Thursday that served as a precursor to the events at Tom Brown Park later that night.

According to the document, Lee was already known to TPD’s General Narcotics Unit as someone who was believed to be distributing multiple kinds of illegal drugs.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper made a traffic stop on Lee’s vehicle along the 2800 block of Apalachee Parkway, not far from the intersection with Capital Circle.

Lee presented his ID, but then began to flee in his car once asked to leave the vehicle. The report indicates Lee drove into oncoming traffic to escape.

Police say they found his vehicle abandoned a short time later at Pacheco Pinestraw, not far from Conner Boulevard and Tom Brown Park.

The document includes a lengthy list of items discovered in the vehicle, most of them drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Officers found 19.8 grams of heroin, 5.7 grams of crack cocaine, 54.2 grams of cocaine, 15.4 grams of methamphetamine, 23.1 grams of alpha-PVP, 2.3 grams of MDMA, and 3.2 grams of cannabis, according to court records.

TPD previously reported Lee was arrested moments before a woman began shooting at officers and a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy at Tom Brown Park late Thursday night.

That woman, later identified as 25-year-old Asia Fitzgerald, was killed in that shootout.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.