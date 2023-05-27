Something Good - Placing flags at Veterans’ graves

Something Good - Placing flags at Veterans’ graves
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of local combat veterans will be out at a local cemetery tomorrow to honor some of their own.

You see some of the flags already placed on veterans’ graves at Roselawn in Tallahassee.

Tomorrow morning the public is welcome to come out and help with 500 graves at the Southside Cemetery, just east of the Tallahassee airport.

The combat veterans motorcycle association and the southern cruisers riding club will begin at 8 a.m.

A flag will be placed, the veteran’s name said aloud a salute will be rendered and thank you issued ahead of Memorial Day.

