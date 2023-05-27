Something Good - Placing flags at Veterans’ graves

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of local combat veterans will be out at a local cemetery tomorrow to honor some of their own.

You see some of the flags already placed on veterans’ graves at Roselawn in Tallahassee.

Tomorrow morning the public is welcome to come out and help with 500 graves at the Southside Cemetery, just east of the Tallahassee airport.

The combat veterans motorcycle association and the southern cruisers riding club will begin at 8 a.m.

A flag will be placed, the veteran’s name said aloud a salute will be rendered and thank you issued ahead of Memorial Day.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.