What’s Brewing - Chattahoochee Concert Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happening this evening: Chattahoochee Main Street is hosting the final Friday downtown concert series.

It’s from 6 to 10 tonight next to City Hall.

Get ready for a great evening of food, fun, fellowship, great vendors and music by the easy company band.

It’s the last downtown concert series until September.

For more info visit chattahoocheemainstreet.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.