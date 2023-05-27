What’s Brewing - Chattahoochee Concert Series

What's Brewing - Chattahoochee Concert Series
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happening this evening: Chattahoochee Main Street is hosting the final Friday downtown concert series.

It’s from 6 to 10 tonight next to City Hall.

Get ready for a great evening of food, fun, fellowship, great vendors and music by the easy company band.

It’s the last downtown concert series until September.

For more info visit chattahoocheemainstreet.org.

What's Brewing - Pizza, pasta and more
What's Brewing - Chattahoochee Concert Series
What's Brewing - Pizza, pasta and more
Something Good - Placing flags at Veterans’ graves
