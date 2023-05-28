Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday

Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee...
Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee River Saturday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A kayaker stranded in a swiftly moving river was rescued Saturday afternoon by Tallahassee firefighters.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, the agency received word of a stranded person on the Ochlockonee River just before 2:30 p.m.

TFD said the person had been kayaking when they encountered fast-moving water near fallen trees. A friend tried to assist the kayaker, but they both found themselves stranded near the trees due to the current.

First responders found the duo north of Highway 27 and rescued them. They were safely taken to Tower Road.

TFD was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There were no injuries, according to TFD.

