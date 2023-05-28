Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A kayaker stranded in a swiftly moving river was rescued Saturday afternoon by Tallahassee firefighters.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, the agency received word of a stranded person on the Ochlockonee River just before 2:30 p.m.

TFD said the person had been kayaking when they encountered fast-moving water near fallen trees. A friend tried to assist the kayaker, but they both found themselves stranded near the trees due to the current.

First responders found the duo north of Highway 27 and rescued them. They were safely taken to Tower Road.

TFD was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There were no injuries, according to TFD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.