Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cool start around the area with temperatures in the 50s. Those will warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be another day with plenty of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Low temperatures tonight will reach the low 60s.

Memorial Day will feature partly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated afternoon showers. With rain coverage at 20%, most spots will miss the rain. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

We are back into the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for isolated showers on both days. Better rain chances arrive by Thursday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

