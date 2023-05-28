Southern Lights Productions’ 5th audition and awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Southern Lights Productions’ 5th event is helping talented people reach new heights.

More prizes than ever before will be given out this year, including cash awards of up to $10,000, recording contracts, studio time, Chipola scholarships, a video deal and even an audience choice prize.

There are only a few days remaining for folks to submit their audition films because the audition process ends on May 31.

Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, will once again serve as the live event’s host this year. This year’s competition is open to anybody in South Alabama, South Georgia, and Northwest Florida with a family-friendly talent. Singers, musicians, songwriters, magicians, comedians, or ANY other family-friendly talent is welcome; this is the chance you’ve been yearning for.

For information on how to participate in this year’s talent competition, visit www.SouthernLights.cc.

