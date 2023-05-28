Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child

DECATUR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash Saturday evening that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

According to GSP, a Hyundai was driving south on US 27 near Mile Maker 6 in the northbound lanes around 9:12 p.m. when it collided head-on with another vehicle, a Ford, that was traveling north on the northbound lanes.

The Hyundai was occupied by a driver and a child. Troopers and paramedics performed CPR on the child who was then transported to the Bainbridge ER until he was stable enough to be flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to GSP.

The driver was also flown to TMH with serious injuries.

The Ford’s driver died on the scene, GSP said.

No further information was released. The crash is under investigation.

