Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have been dealt a nice weekend for the holiday, I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it at least a little.

The quiet weather will continue into the evening with clear skies overnight. Lows remain cool and comfortable for late May standards in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be the warmest it has been in a few days, as we climb to near 90, accompanied by a slightly more humid airmass. A spotty shower is possible off Seabreeze on Monday afternoon, but the chance of a shower is only about 20% and will NOT put a damper on any outdoor plans. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Highs near 90 and lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday look to be the next best chance of rain, especially for the big bend and coastal areas. Those in south Georgia have a lower chance of being impacted by the wet weather. Those who do get rain between Thursday and Friday could receive as much as 1 to 2″ of rainfall. Outside of rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s and lows near 70.

Watch the video above for a further breakdown of your Memorial Day.

