Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child
Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee...
Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Deadly crash on West Tennessee Street kills a pedestrian
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Common summer sunscreen mistakes
Police try to solve the green water mystery in Venice, Italy.
Venice's Grand Canal turns bright green
A senior at Chiles High School was not sure if he would be able to walk across the graduation...
Chiles High School senior walks the graduation stage after recovery from crash
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice