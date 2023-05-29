Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 29

Memorial Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Memorial Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for isolated afternoon showers. With rain coverage only at 20%, most spots do not see any rain today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday will shape up very similar to Monday with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Our high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will approach the 90-degree mark.

The best chance for rain this week will most likely be on Thursday, and even then, we are only looking at about 50% coverage, meaning not everyone gets rain.

Temperatures will settle back down into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond
Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee...
Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Deadly crash on West Tennessee Street kills a pedestrian
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Memorial Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 29
A sunny Memorial Day with a small chance for a shower.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 28
A sunny Memorial Day with a small chance for a shower.
Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 28
Sunday will be another mostly sunny and pleasant day for the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 28