Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Memorial Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for isolated afternoon showers. With rain coverage only at 20%, most spots do not see any rain today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday will shape up very similar to Monday with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Our high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will approach the 90-degree mark.

The best chance for rain this week will most likely be on Thursday, and even then, we are only looking at about 50% coverage, meaning not everyone gets rain.

Temperatures will settle back down into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.