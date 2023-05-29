One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting at 4495 Shelfer Road Sunday night that left one person seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Briarwood Manor Apartments’ parking lot.

According to TPD, officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but non-life-threatening, TPD said.

During the investigation, officers found the firearm that was used in the shooting near the scene.

As of now, no arrests have been made and this remains an open investigation.

