Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond
Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee...
Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Wrong-way crash on US 27 kills one and hospitalizes two including a child
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Deadly crash on West Tennessee Street kills a pedestrian
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person seriously injured after a shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments
The Irish Repertory Theater of Tallahassee’s third annual Bloomsday Festival kicks off later...
What’s Brewing - Third Annual Bloomsday Festival