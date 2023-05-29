Rattlers best Bethune-Cookman in SWAC title game, earn NCAA Tournament bid

Florida A&M players and coaches pose for a photo after defeating Bethune-Cookman 9-6 in the...
Florida A&M players and coaches pose for a photo after defeating Bethune-Cookman 9-6 in the SWAC Baseball Championship game.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Florida A&M brought the guts and on Sunday they earned the glory.

After a stunning defeat against Alabama State on Thursday the FAMU Rattlers rattled off four straight victories culminating in a 9-6 win in the SWAC Championship game over arch-rival Bethune-Cookman to win the conference title for the first time and earn the program’s third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Rattlers (29-28) started the game hot with a three run, five hit inning with RBIs courtesy of Ty Hanchey, Sebastian Greico and Janmikell Bastardo to give the Orange and Green a quick 3-0 lead.

After the Wildcats (33-27) answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second, Jared Weber would push the surplus back to three almost immediately with a solo shot to left field to give Florida A&M a 4-1 lead.

Bethune would respond again with a two run third courtesy a pair of RBI singles but once more the Rattlers responded as Hanchey batted in another on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.

The long ball continued to be a factor as it was all week long at Russ Chandler Stadium for FAMU with Grieco hitting his program record 17th home run of the season, a two run jack to right in the 7th to put his team up 7-3 with Hanchey knocking a solo shot down the line in right to give FAMU an 8-3 advantage.

Josephi Pierini brought in the Rattlers final run in the top of the 9th to give Florida A&M a 9-5 advantage, following a two run eighth from B-CU.

FAMU ace Hunter Viets got the ball in what Head Coach Jamey Shouppe had hoped would be a 50-60 pitch controlled start but the Senior righty kept asking for the ball and kept the Wildcat lineup in check allowing just three runs on nine hits through the first seven frames of play. Viets would get the first two outs of the eighth but the third proved too much to come across as Shouppe would turn to eventual Tournament MVP Zach Morea who would record the final four outs of the contest en route to his fourth save in three days.

The Conference Title is the third for the Rattlers under Shouppe and first since moving to the SWAC for the 2021-22 athletic season. FAMU will find out what regional it will play in to open the NCAA Tournament on Monday at noon on the Tournament Selection Show on ESPN2.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describe as an ambush and...
Man arrested before Tom Brown Park shootout has done time in state, federal prison
A large response from TPD at Tom Brown Park on Friday, May 26.
UPDATE: TPD identifies woman involved in ambush, killed in shooting at Tom Brown Park
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Deadly crash on West Tennessee Street kills a pedestrian
Durrell Lee was taken into custody after what Tallahassee Police describes as an ambush and...
Man arrested in Tom Brown Park incident makes first court appearance, denied bond
Tallahassee firefighters rescued a kayaker and a friend from the swiftly-moving Ochlockonee...
Firefighters rescue a kayaker from the Ochlockonee River Saturday

Latest News

The Florida State Seminoles celebrate sweeping the Georgia Bulldogs en route to the softball...
No. 3 FSU Softball clinches 12th trip to Women’s College World Series with win over Georgia
Seminole Ace Kat Sandercock allowed just one run in FSU's 8-1 win over Georgia in the Game 1 of...
No. 3 FSU moves within one win of OKC with dominant victory over No. 14 UGA
Liberty hauls in second softball state title, second title this schoolyear
Liberty claims 1A softball State Championship
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA