Rattlers draw Gainesville Regional, two seeded Gators in NCAA Tourney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Road to Omaha will run through Gainesville for the Florida A&M Rattlers.

FAMU finding out Condron Ballpark at the University of Florida will be its draw in the NCAA Tournament as the two seeded Gators host the Gainesville Regional. The Rattlers are the four seed at the site and will face off against UF in their opening matchup Friday at 6:30 PM.

2023 Gainesville Regional (WCTV)

The two in-state foes are joined by Big East runner-up UConn and Big XII at-large Texas Tech who will play the opening game of the regional on Friday at 1PM. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

