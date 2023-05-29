What’s Brewing - Third Annual Bloomsday Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Irish Repertory Theater of Tallahassee’s third annual Bloomsday Festival kicks off later this week.

It’ll be held at Goodwood Museum and Gardens this Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

For tickets visit the website on your screen.

You’ll be transported back to 1904 Dublin with dancers from Irish Dance Tallahassee and Tallahassee Irish step dancers and much more.

