Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Today will be very similar to yesterday with Sun to start the day, but clouds build in the afternoon becoming partly to mostly cloudy at times. A small chance for a shower (20%). Highs near 90.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but with a bit more cloudiness throughout the day, a 40% chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs once again near 90, which is our average high this time of year.

Our best rain/storm chance arrives Thursday 50%, still not a guarantee that everyone will get wet. Highs in the mid-80s, but you will really be able to feel the return of the muggy air.

Friday will feel like a typical Florida summer day, partly sunny, hot, afternoon storm chance.

The weekend is looking good so far!

