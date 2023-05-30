Austin’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 30

By Austin Lowe and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Today will be very similar to yesterday with Sun to start the day, but clouds build in the afternoon becoming partly to mostly cloudy at times. A small chance for a shower (20%).  Highs near 90.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but with a bit more cloudiness throughout the day, a 40% chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs once again near 90, which is our average high this time of year.

Our best rain/storm chance arrives Thursday 50%, still not a guarantee that everyone will get wet. Highs in the mid-80s, but you will really be able to feel the return of the muggy air.

Friday will feel like a typical Florida summer day, partly sunny, hot, afternoon storm chance.

The weekend is looking good so far!

