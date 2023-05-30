Body found near busy Tallahassee intersection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police were on the scene Tuesday morning as a body was found near the corner of Centerville and Fleischmann Roads.

The city’s online crime map shows police arrived on the scene just after 7 a.m.

Officers put up screens near the driveway of an office plaza there.

A TPD spokesperson confirmed that a passer-by spotted a man’s body just off the roadway.

TPD does not suspect foul play and there’s no indication he was hit by a car, TPD spokeswoman Heather Merritt said. An autopsy is planned later today.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.